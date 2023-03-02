The good news for the dip buyers is that the price is above the lows from the week down to 0.6694. The low today reached 0.6706.
We will head into the new day with the sellers holding onto full control below those MAs. If the price moves above, the bias shifts a bit more to the upside. However, there is more work to do with the
38.2% of the move down from the February 20 high at 0.67806,
the falling 200 hour MA at 0.6786, and the
200 day MA at 0.67944 as targets needed to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control.
Absent that, and the sellers remain in control, with a move below the 0.66944 level opening the door to the downside.
Also not fully believing are US yields. The 10 year is off highs for the day but if it remains above 4.00%, the upside is still favored. The yield is currently at 4.0655%. The 2 year is back to unchanged at 4.885% after trading up to 4.944%.