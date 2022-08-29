AUDUSD stalls at the swing area between 0.6824 to 0.68499

The AUDUSD moved lower in the Asian session and traded to the lowest level since July 19. The price also entered in to a swing area between 0.6824 to 0.68499 (see red numbered circles). There was some risk focused buying against the support area and the price pushed higher. Going forward, move below that swing area would be more bearish. Be aware.

AUDUSD hourly chart

Drilling the hourly chart, the buying took the pair up to the 100/200 hour MAs between 0.69144 and 0.69236. The high reached just above the 200 hour MA at 0.69254, but quickly rotated back to the downside.

THe price has now moved back to near the close from Friday at 0.68889. The current price is trading at 0.6893.There is a swing level near 0.68847. Move below those levels will have traders looking toward the lower swing levels starting at 0.68696, to 0 6858, to the sing area on the daily between 0.68243 to 0.68499.