In this video, I take a look at the AUDUSD as it follows the USD higher and tests the low in AUDUSD from earlier this week. A break below would next have traders looking toward the 100 day MA at 0.66735.

As a bonus and in addition to the technicals that are driving the AUDUSD, I also include an updated look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD as the dollar buying intensifies across ALL the major currencies.

Get up-to date with a look at 4 of the major currency pairs in one video.