Bitcoin technical analysis video, EMA20 on the daily as ( temporary?) support

Welcome to our latest Bitcoin technical analysis! We delve into the daily timeframe, examining the recent movements and potential future directions of Bitcoin.

🔍 Today's bitcoin technical analysis highlights:

Observation of the past two daily candles and their proximity to the crucial 20 EMA, a significant indicator for algo firms and professional traders.

A potential downward movement was noticed, followed by a rebound over the 20 EMA, signaling a potential temporary bounce.

Discussion on key price levels to watch, specifically around the $68,400 and $69,250 to $70,000 range, within a notable trend line zone after a double bottom pattern, suggesting a possible breakout.

📈 What's Next for Bitcoin?

Bitcon probably going to 69k next . We're closely monitoring these developments for signs of a temporary bounce. However, trading involves risks, and we advise trading at your own risk.

📊 Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only. Itai Levitan and ForexLive.com are not providing financial, investment, or trading advice. Always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.

