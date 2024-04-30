The USD is making a break for it vs. a number of the major currencies.
As a result, it was time to take a look at a number of the pairs and give an updated technical look at where we stand and what are the risks, targets for each.
In the video, I take a look at the:
- EURUSD: 0.16
- USDCHF: 1:11
- NZDUSD: 2:20
- USDCAD 3:45
- GBPUSD 4:46
- Conclusion: 5:36
Of course, the FOMC rate decision is tomorrow. Depending on what the statement and Chair Powell say will ultimately determine the next move, but the market is voting for a USD higher bias. What is needed to shift that bias now?