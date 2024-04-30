The USD is making a break for it vs. a number of the major currencies.

As a result, it was time to take a look at a number of the pairs and give an updated technical look at where we stand and what are the risks, targets for each.

In the video, I take a look at the:

EURUSD: 0.16

USDCHF: 1:11

NZDUSD: 2:20

USDCAD 3:45

GBPUSD 4:46

Conclusion: 5:36

Of course, the FOMC rate decision is tomorrow. Depending on what the statement and Chair Powell say will ultimately determine the next move, but the market is voting for a USD higher bias. What is needed to shift that bias now?