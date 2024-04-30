The USD is making a break for it vs. a number of the major currencies.

As a result, it was time to take a look at a number of the pairs and give an updated technical look at where we stand and what are the risks, targets for each.

In the video, I take a look at the:

  • EURUSD: 0.16
  • USDCHF: 1:11
  • NZDUSD: 2:20
  • USDCAD 3:45
  • GBPUSD 4:46
  • Conclusion: 5:36

Of course, the FOMC rate decision is tomorrow. Depending on what the statement and Chair Powell say will ultimately determine the next move, but the market is voting for a USD higher bias. What is needed to shift that bias now?