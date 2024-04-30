The price of copper is lower today with the price down -$0.11 to $4.565, but for the month the price rose 14% which represents the largest move since January 2021.

The price of the front contract traded to the highest level since April 2022 today with a high at $4.6945, before rotating to the downside into month end. The low price for April was down at $4.02 on the first trading day of the month.

The high price from 2022 reached $5.0395. Ahead of that high are some swing level highs between $4.817 and $4.888 (see yellow area on the chart above). That area represents the next target on more trend like momentum.

On the downside the old high from early 2023 came in st $4.355. Moving back below that level on the daily chart above would likely disappoint buyers at least from a technical perspective.

Gains are being attributed to: