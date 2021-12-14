The price of crude oil has been reacting to the lower stock prices. The price has moved below the $70 level to a low $69.54. It is currently trading at $69.86. That's down $1.42 or 2.0% on the day.

WTI crude oil is trading below its 200 day moving average

Technically, the price has moved back below its 200 day moving average at $70.37. That increases the bearish bias. The last five days has seen the price move above the 200 day moving average and close above that level. Falling back below the level and close below the level later today would be a more bearish bias tilt.

The low price in December did extend down to $62.42 before snapping back higher