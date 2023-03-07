Dow Industrial Average
Dow Industrial Average test it's 100 day moving average

The Dow industrial average is sticking to a new session low at 33136.08. That took the price below the 100 day moving average at 33172.44, and also dipped below the closing level from 2022 at 33147.26.

The price has seen a rebound up to 33179 currently - just above the 100 day moving average . The price sits on the edge of a key technical area.

In the other broader indices:

Overall, it is not a disaster so far. There is some control to the downside as the market tries to stabilize.