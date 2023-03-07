The Dow industrial average is sticking to a new session low at 33136.08. That took the price below the 100 day moving average at 33172.44, and also dipped below the closing level from 2022 at 33147.26.
The price has seen a rebound up to 33179 currently - just above the 100 day moving average . The price sits on the edge of a key technical area.
In the other broader indices:
- The S&P index is bouncing off of its lows at 4006.57 and just above the natural support at the 4000 level. It currently trades at 4012.73 down -36 points or -0.88%.
- The NASDAQ index is down -78.66.0 or -0.67% at 11598 .80.
Overall, it is not a disaster so far. There is some control to the downside as the market tries to stabilize.