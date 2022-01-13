The major European indices are closing mixed with some indices up in some down. The snapshot of provisional closes shows:

German DAX, unchanged

France's CAC, -0.6%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.2%

Spain's Ibex, +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields, they are lower on the day with the UK 10 year down -3.2 basis points leading the way. Meanwhile the US 10 year yield is trading up 0.7 basis point on the day:

European 10 year yields are lower

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

Spot gold is trading down $8.70 or -0.48% at $1817.53

Spot silver is trading up one cent or 0.03% at $23.12

WTI crude oil is trading down about seven cents and $82.58

The price of bitcoin is trading at $43,355. That's off the low at $42,839 but also well off the high at $44,456

In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the Dow and S&P currently trading higher (the S&P is near unchanged) while the NASDAQ is lower (but off it's lows for the day)

Dow industrial average is up 209 points or 0.57% at 36499

S&P index is up 1.42 points or 0.03% at 4727.90

NASDAQ index is down 68 points or -0.45% at 15120.43. The low price for the NASDAQ 15033.85. The hi was up 15259

Russell 2000 is higher by 16.11 points or 0.74% at 2192.16 as investors look to pickup bottom in at index

A snapshot of the forex market continues to show the NZD is the strongest while the USD is the weakest. The USDJPY is trading near its lows and just above the 114.00 level.