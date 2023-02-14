The EURUSD traded with up and down volatility today.
The high price today extended up to the 38.2% and topside swing area near 1.0799 to 1.0805.
The low price today extended below the 100 hour MA but held the low of a swing area at 1.0707.
The price is settling into the close for the day between the 100 hour MA at 1.0719 and 1.07537. In the new trading day, traders will be looking for a break of either MA with momentum in the direction of the high for the day, or the low for the day as the next targets..