EURUSD moves to a new high

The EURUSD is moving above the cluster of MAs including the

200 hour MA at 1.03487

200 day MA at 1.0373

100 hour MA at 1.03809

The high price just reached 1.0399. Sellers leaned against the natural resistance target and the price has backed off to the 100 hour MA area. The JOLTs job openings are out at the top of the hour. Recall a few months ago, the job openings showed a sharp fall that caught the markets attention. .

Although the EURUSD moved higher, the GBPUSD did not and the USDJPY moved higher too (higher USD). So there may also be some month end stuff going on. Be aware.