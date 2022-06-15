EURUSD on the hourly chart

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has seen a move to the upside and back down after the FOMC rate decision. The high price extended to 1.0427. The low price moved to 1.0358.

Of interest at that low is that the price stayed above the swing lows from May 12 and May 13 at 1.0353 and 1.03485 respectively. The inability to move below that low is giving the dip buyers some comfort. The prices now trading at 1.0406.

On the topside, there is resistance at 1.04189.

Move above and we could see a squeeze higher with 1.04578, 1.04709 and the falling 100 hour moving average 1.04865 as the next progressive targets.

Stay below the 1.04189 level, and move back below 1.0388 – 1.038968, and we can't rule out a retest of the lows for the year. Breaking below would take the euro to the lowest level since 2002 nearly 20 years ago. Making the 20 year lows is a big step. As a result, there is some buyers against that level. I would expect stops on a break below.

So far there is up and down volatility as the market awaits the Powell testimony.