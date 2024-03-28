Gold has been pretty resilient this week as it erased most of the losses from the prior week. The lack of important economic data most likely played a role as well as the market didn’t have anything to push it further to the downside. In fact, in the big picture, Gold should remain supported as we head into the easing cycle, but in the short term, the price action is driven by the repricing of rate cuts.

Gold Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Gold Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that Gold erased almost all of the losses from the prior week. From a risk management perspective though, the buyers will have a much better risk to reward setup around the 2142 level where we can also find the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the red 21 moving average. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking below the 2142 level to position for a drop into the trendline around the 2080 support.

Gold Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Gold 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the latest leg higher diverged with the MACD, which is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, the target for the pullback should be the support zone around the 2142 level. A break below that zone should confirm the reversal and trigger a selloff into the major trendline. For now, the price is supported by the minor upward trendline where the buyers continue to lean onto to position for new higher highs. The sellers will want to see the price breaking below the trendline to position for a drop into the support targeting a break below it with a better risk to reward setup.

Gold Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Gold 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we had an important level at 2200 which has been a strong resistance for the recent bullish wave. The breakout triggered a rally as the buyers piled in to target a retest of the all-time. If the price pulls back into the resistance now turned support, we can expect the buyers to step in again. The sellers, on the other hand, will likely lean on the all-time to position for a drop into the 2142 support.

Upcoming Events

Today we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures, while tomorrow we conclude with the US PCE report and Fed Chair Powell. Strong data is likely to weigh on Gold, while weak figures should give it a boost.