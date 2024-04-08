In this video, I will outline what is driving the three major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD - to start the new trading week from a technical perspective. The bias, the risk, the targets will be discussed. Get your trading on track.
In other markets:
- The broader US stock indices US the stocks are set to open higher with the NASDAQ index up about 54 points in premarket trading. The S&P index futures are implying a gain of 11.4 points.
- US yields are higher with the 2-year up 4.4 basis points. The 10 year yield is up 6.0 basis points
- Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $86.85. The high price last week reached $87.63
- Gold traded to yet another new high today at $2354.04