The kickstart video above for Friday, March 15 takes a technical look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD and outlines what levels are in play, what is the bias, the risks and the targets? Those levels are meant to pave a roadmap for your trading where you can see where the market is reacting. That view helps to determine levels where the price action is likely to move.

Overall, the USD is lower vs the EUR and GBP today, but higher vs the JPY.