Dow is up for the 9th day in a row

The major US stock indices are now all trading in positive territory. The Dow Industrial Average is now up around 10 points or 0.03% at 37568.83. The S&P index is up 4.5 points or 0.09% at 4772.84. The Nasdaq index leads the way with a gain of 48.10 or 0.32% at 15051.15

The S&P index is getting closer to its high closing level of 4796.57. The price today has reached 4774.74. The Dow Industrial Average closed at a record high yesterday and is up for nine consecutive days. Any today would extend those streaks.