The major US stock indices are closing higher on the day. Both the S&P and NASDAQ index averted closing below a key 200 day moving average. The NASDAQ index already closed below the 200 day moving average yesterday. However the rise higher today push the index back above that bullish/bearish barometer.

A look at the final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average of 341.73 points or 1.05% at 33003.56

S&P index of 29.94 points or 0.76% at 3981.34

NASDAQ index of 83.51 points or 0.73% at 11462.99

Russell 2000 up 4.22 points or 0.22% at 1902.65

Technically, the S&P index fell below its 200 day moving average at 3940.10 and move close to its 100 day moving average 3923.37, but bounced and is closing comfortably above the level at 3981.34.

The NASDAQ index had its 200 day moving average at 11403.77. At the close level of 11462.99, it is also closing above that key moving average.

Salesforce led the charge to the upside today. Its shares moved up 11.51% after stronger-than-expected earnings and more positive guidance. Intel rose by 3.43% and Boeing rose by 2.74% leading the Dow 30.

On the downside, Box fell by -12.95% and Snowflake shed -12.455%.

After the close, Broadcom and Costco have announced their earnings:

Broadcom:

EPS $10.33 versus a $10.12 estimate

revenues $8.915 billion versus $8.9 billion estimate

Shares are trading up 1.06% in after-hours trading

Costco:

EPS $3.30 versus $3.21 estimate

revenues are $54.24 billion versus $55.54 billion estimate

Costco shares are trading down -$9.19 or -1.89% in after-hours trading at $476.50 (closed at $485.69).