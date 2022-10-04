1:25 - The RBA raised rates by a lesser expected 25 basis points. That led to "down - up - down" volatility in the AUDUSD currency pair, but it remains above its cycle lows seen last week. Can it retake the 100 and 200 hour MAs on the topside? That is the requirement.

4:00 - The EURUSD has continued its moved to the upside as stocks and bond yields move lower and there is some continuation buying leading to more bullish technicals. However the pair is testing a key for hour moving average level in early US trading.

6:04 - The USDJPY remains below the 145 level, but it did bounce off of its 200 hour moving average yesterday.

7:10 - The GBPUSD - like the EURUSD - has seen some short covering to the upside. On the daily chart it moved into a swing area above the 1.1400 level (up to 1.1459). The 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart is also near the high of that area at 1.14522. The price came off after entering into that swing area.