NASDAQ index tests its 200 week moving average

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is trading down -105 points at -0.92% at 11114 .67. The low for the day reached 11086.16. That took the price to the lowest level since July 14. It also took the price briefly below its 200 week moving average currently at 11096.20 (see green line in the chart above).

The last time the price traded below its 200 week moving average was back on June 13. That was the day that the NASDAQ index bottomed at 10565.14.

You have to go back to the weeks of March 16 and March 23 of 2020, to find the previous dips below the 200 week moving average. At that time the price closed below the moving average on March 16, but rebounded and closed higher the following week (March 23 week). That failure started the bull move that culminated in the price peaking at the end of 2021 at 16212.23.

From the peak to the the current level, the decline has erased -31.62% off the NASDAQ index.

Needless to say the 200 week moving average is a key support level Support Level A trading support or support level represents a given price that acts as a temporary barrier for an asset. In particular, this level ensures an asset’s price will not fall below it or will encounter difficulty in doing so.All assets can utilize supports, be it forex, equities, commodities, etc. A given asset's support level is created by buyers that enter the market whenever the asset falls to a lower price. Basic support levels can be calculated and charted by identifying the lowest lows for a time period being considered. This can occur over any period, be it daily, hourly, etc.A support line can be either flat or skewed up or down relative to the overall price trend. Looking deeper, other technical indicators and charting techniques can be used to identify more advanced versions of support.Support levels differ from resistance, which illustrate the opposite direction of price movements.Understanding Support LevelsWhen the price of an asset falls towards a defined support level, the asset can either hold at this level or fall further. In this case, additional supports must be identified to compensate for a breach or decline.Support levels in many assets can be created by limit orders or simply the market action of traders and investors.Traders can rely on support levels to plan either entry and exit points for trades, as well as crafting more detailed trading strategies. For example, if the price action on a chart falls below a support level, it is seen as an opportunity to buy or take a short position. Additionally, if this breach of the support level occurs during uptrend, it may possibly be a sign of a reversal and strength. A trading support or support level represents a given price that acts as a temporary barrier for an asset. In particular, this level ensures an asset’s price will not fall below it or will encounter difficulty in doing so.All assets can utilize supports, be it forex, equities, commodities, etc. A given asset's support level is created by buyers that enter the market whenever the asset falls to a lower price. Basic support levels can be calculated and charted by identifying the lowest lows for a time period being considered. This can occur over any period, be it daily, hourly, etc.A support line can be either flat or skewed up or down relative to the overall price trend. Looking deeper, other technical indicators and charting techniques can be used to identify more advanced versions of support.Support levels differ from resistance, which illustrate the opposite direction of price movements.Understanding Support LevelsWhen the price of an asset falls towards a defined support level, the asset can either hold at this level or fall further. In this case, additional supports must be identified to compensate for a breach or decline.Support levels in many assets can be created by limit orders or simply the market action of traders and investors.Traders can rely on support levels to plan either entry and exit points for trades, as well as crafting more detailed trading strategies. For example, if the price action on a chart falls below a support level, it is seen as an opportunity to buy or take a short position. Additionally, if this breach of the support level occurs during uptrend, it may possibly be a sign of a reversal and strength. Read this Term. Move below is more bearish but recent history has also said that the declines below the 200 week moving average are limited. The only way to find that out is if the price breaks and then fails. If it breaks, however, the sellers are still in control and the bias is to the downside.

The move to the downside is been helped by continued rise in US yields. The 10 year yield is now pushing 3.7%. That's up 18.8 basis points on the day.

UPDATE. The price in the last few minutes has moved to a new session low at 11082.68. That puts the price back below its 200 week moving average. Sellers bearish bias increases. The buyers need to push the price back above the moving average and stay above that level to get out of this hole.