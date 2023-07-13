The NASDAQ index continues to march higher. It is currently trading up 217.29 points or 1.56% at 14136.28. For the trading week, the index is up close to 3.5%. That represents the largest gain since March 13, 2013 trading week.
Looking at the weekly chart, there were a number of highs and lows around the 14178.66 level going back to February 2021 to October 2021 (see red number circles 1-5 on the chart above). The high price today has reached 14145.21. That area may give some traders some cause for pause with a break leading to more buying (stops).