NASDAQ index toys with the 200 day moving average

The NASDAQ index as traded up and down and trading today and toyed with the idea of trading below its 200 day moving average. That moving average currently comes in at around 14726. The low price for the day reached 14689.43, and the current price is trading at 14789.54

There are still a few more hours left in trading, and Friday's close can be volatile. If the index can close below the 200 day moving average, it would be the first time since April 21, 2020. In 2020, there were a total of 26 closes below the 200 day MA. Since there, the number is zero (and only two days when the price traded intraday below the MA level. .

At the end of 2018 and into 2019 there a number of days below the 200 day moving average as well. However since June 5, 2019, those 26 days in 2020 have been the only days where the price closed below the 200 day moving average. That span is about 660 trading days (so 26 days below the 200 day MA and 634 days with closes above).