The dollars getting stronger with the greenback reaching new highs against the EUR, JPY, CAD, AUD, and NZD. The greenback is just off high levels versus the GBP and CHF as well. It has moved the most versus the JPY (up 1.24%)

EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved below the 50% midpoint of the range for 2023 at 1.07558. The pair has moved down to a low of 1.07256. That level is near swing lows going back to January 11 and January 12 before starting the move to higher levels in January. It would now take a move back above the 50% to increase the bullish bias for the pair.

EURUSD moves below the 50% midpoint

USDJPY: The USDJPY has extended to a new session hide in the process has moved above its 50% midpoint of the move down from the December 15 high. The level comes in at 132.689. There is also a swing area between 132.70 and 132.87 that the pair is testing currently.

USDJPY moves up to test the 50% midpoint and swing area

USDCAD: The USDCAD has extended above the swing area between 1.3434 and 1.3445. That area is now close support. Stay above is more bullish.

The price run to the upside has moved up to test the high price from last week at 1.34712. That level was breached briefly up to 1.3474 and the price has rotated down. Close support at 1.3445 down to 1.3434. Get back above 1.3471 and trade will look toward the high prices from January 20 1.3497 and January 19 at 1.35198. The 100 day moving average is also looming above at 1.35298.