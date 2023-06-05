NZDUSD bounces off 100 hour MA

The NZDUSD NZD/USD Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of Read this Term opened the day between its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term below at 200-hour moving average above (blue and green lines respectively). The initial try was to extend above the 200-hour moving average. That did not get very far. The subsequent fall tried to get below the 100-hour moving average, and that did not get very far either.

The price in the New York session was finally able to break above the 200-hour moving average (green line in the chart above) with momentum, and there has been an extension toward a swing area near 0.60829 and 0.60949. Get above that level and the swing highs from Friday at 0.61105 and the swing high from May 25 at 0.61138 will be targeted.

Ultimately if the buyers are to take more control getting above the 38.2% retracement of the month of May trading range at 0.61367 and staying above would be needed. Just above that is the 200 day moving average at 0.61487.

Over the weekend I did a video on the technicals for the NZDUSD heading into the new trading week. You can watch a video below.