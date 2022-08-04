NZDUSD moves back away from MA levels

The NZDUSD has had an up, down and now back up trading session.

The move back to the upside has seen the pair first retest the 200 hour MA near 0.62728 before resuming the move higher. The move higher has also seen the pair move back above the 100 hour MA at 0.62867.

What next?

The risk is the 100/200 hour MAs now. Stay above is more bulish.

On the topside getting and staying above 0.6303 is needed to keep the upside momentum going. The swing hi from Friday reached 0.63269. The high price from Mondays trade extended to 0.63519.

