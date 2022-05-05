NZDUSD looks to test the 2021 lows
has retraced its move higher after the FOMC yesterday. It now looks toward the swing lows from Monday and Tuesday at 0.6410. Those levels represent the low for the year and the lowest levels going back to July 2020. A break below would open the downside for more momentum. NZDUSD
The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs.
The move up after the FOMC rate decision yesterday saw the price move above its 200 hour moving average for the 1st time since April 21. The swing high reached in the Asian session today also briefly breached the 38.2% retracement of the last trend move down from the April 20 high. That level comes in at 0.65638. The high price reached 0.6568 before rotating back to the downside. The inability to break with momentum the 38.2% retracement made the correction a plain-vanilla variety. That is not good enough in the dollar bullish environment seen in 2022.
The subsequent moved to the downside saw traders consolidate the him price around the 200 hour moving average in the London morning session (see green line in the chart above). That MA line was then broken with more momentum, but did stall right near the 100 hour moving average for a brief moment. That MA line has now been broken with more momentum sending the price toward the lows for the year. It would now take a move back above the 100 hour moving average at 0.64598 to give the buyers more hope that he low is in place. Absent that, and the sellers are in firm contro him him l.
Higher rates and sharply lower stocks are a bad combination:
10 year is trading at a new cycle high at 3.0918%, up 17.7 basis points yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
Read this Term NASDAQ index was down close to 600 points or -4.62% at 12365.10 The Dow industrial average traded down near 1000 points at 33083
Typically when there is a sharp decline in stocks, there is some relief and flight to safety into US treasuries. That is not the case so far today.
