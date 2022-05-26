NZDUSD fine support against its 100H MA

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raise rates by 50 basis points yesterday and also raised the targets for the future path of rates going forward.

That action led to a sharp rise to the upside in the NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. yesterday. The move took the pair above the high price from Monday' s trade at 0.64908. The price peaked at 0.65135.

Momentum faded, however, and the subsequent move back down cracked back below the Monday high and continued lower on the break higher disappointment.

The price fell below the closing level from the previous day, and continued down toward the rising 100 hour moving average (blue line). Early buyers against that moving average line pushed the price up into the close and back into positive territory for the day.

Today, after a run higher in the Asian session took the price back above the high from Monday (the price should've gone higher and at least retested the high price from Tuesday), sellers returned and pushed the price back toward the 100 hour moving average. Once again buyers leaned against the moving average level toward the end of the Asian session and pushed the NZDUSD back to the upside.

Yet another dip - this time in the early New York session - has once again found support buyers against the rising 100 hour moving average.

Overall, the price of the NZDUSD has tested that 100 moving average on 4 separate occasions over the last 2 trading days (within 5 basis points of that moving average line on dips - see blue numbered circles).

Needless to say, holding that support is good news for the buyers who keep on leaning against the rising moving average level and finding some upward reaction (with likely stops on a break below).

What is not so great is the failed break above the 0.64908 high price from Monday, and also the lower highs. In other words, the momentum to the upside is somewhat stunted.

As a result, buyers and sellers are battling it out with a move above 0.64908 and the high price today at 0.6199 the next upside targets along with the high price for the week at 0.65135. Get above all those levels and there should be further upside momentum on the break.

Conversely, breaking below the 100 hour moving average at 0.64522 would be a disappointment for the buyers and should lead to him him momentum to the downside with the low price from yesterday - and swing area- between 0.64129 at 0.64167 as the next major targets followed by the rising 200 hour moving average near 0.6398.

Can the buyers hold support and pushed higher? Or will the market traders be disappointed, and start to forget about the rate rise and expectations for higher rates? Watch the technical levels for clues.