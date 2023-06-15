The NZDUSD NZD/USD Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of Read this Term fell in the Asian and European sessions today, and in the process moved down to test a key support level defined by the 200-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (green line in the chart below) AND the rising 100-hour moving average (blue line in the chart below). Both those levels were near 0.6150. The low price reached just above that level at 0.6153 before rotating back to the upside and surging in the US session. Buyers leaned. Buyers were rewarded with the price reversing higher.

That move to the upside took the price back above a swing area near 0.6202 and 0.6206, and also back above its 100-day moving average of 0.6221. Recall from yesterday, the price tried to extend above that key moving average level only to fail.

So the break today is the second try. Stay above keeps the buyers in firm control. A more conservative risk level would be a move back below 0.6202 – 0.6205 (call it 0.6200).

Absent a move below those levels and the buyers are still in control and the door opens for further upside momentum in the pair going forward.