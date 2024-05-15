The NZDUSD is racing higher today as "risk-on" flows = Buy NZDUSD (at least today).

Technically, the price moved back above the 100 day MA at 0.6088 and then the 50% of the move down from the December 2023 high at 0.6109. Those levels are now close risk levels for buyers. Staying above give the buyers the control. It would take a move below each of those levels to tilt the bias back to the downside (and disappoint the buyers on the breaks higher).

Buyers making a play. How much can they now take the pair to the upside?