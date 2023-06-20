NZDUSD looks back to the 200 hour MA

The NZDUSD NZD/USD Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure to a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture the risk appetite of forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of Read this Term stepped lower and is trading down for the 3rd consecutive day after a run above the 100-day moving average last week failed. (100-day moving averages at 0.62129).

In trading today, the Asian session saw the price test its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (currently at 0.62046). Sellers leaned against that level and it opened the door for more selling. The initial fall took the price to the 200-hour moving average (the green line on the chart above, currently at 0.61658). The price bounced off that level but resumed the fall in the US session.

That move to the downside tumbled below the

200-hour moving average (currently at 0.6166),

200-day moving average currently at 0.61522, and the

38.2% retracement of 0.61464.

The low price reached 0.61484 before bouncing higher over the last 4 -5 trading hours.

The price is now back up looking toward its 200-hour moving average (and back above the 200-day moving average as well). If the price can get back above the 200-hour moving average, sellers would be disappointed. Conversely, stay below and a rotation back below the 200-day moving average would open the door for more selling potential with the 50% midpoint at 0.61154 as the next target.