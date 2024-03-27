The major US stock indices are closing higher helped by a late day buying spree. The S&P closed at a record high (its 21st this year). The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest mover after rising 2.13% on the day.

Although the S&P index closed at a record high level, it did not reach its intraday high of 5261.10 reached on March 21. The high price today reached 5249.26

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 477.75 points or 1.22% at 39760.09

S&P index rose 44.91 points or 0.86% have 5248.48

NASDAQ index rose 83.81 points or 0.51% at 16399.51

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 44.185 points or 2.13%. There was the largest gain since February 15.