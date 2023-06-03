The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar Read this Term made new cycle lows this week, but bottomed midweek and moved higher on Thursday and Friday. The move back to the upside took the pair back into a "red box" that confined price action for 3-months. The break failed. The buyers returned.

However, the run to the upside on Friday ran into resistance against the high of a swing area on the daily chart, and a key retracement level on the hourly chart (the May trading range).

So as we head into the new week, there is key resistance on the top and key support on the downside as well and both the daily and hourly charts support those levels for different reasons.

Find out why those levels are key and where they are in this video.

Be aware. Be prepared.