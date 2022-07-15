The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The CHF is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The US retail sales is on deck at the bottom of the hour with expectations for growth of 0.8% after last month's -0.3% decline. The ex auto is expected at +0.6%. The data will be yet another data point for Fed officials ahead of the rate decision on July 27. The CPI data this week, solidified 75 basis points for the meeting with the market starting to price in 100 basis points as well. That chatter has backed off a bit as Fed's Waller weighed in with his expectations 75 BP as being right but did say that a stronger retail sales could get him to up that projection. Bullard is leaning to 75 basis points currently but he is a proponent of getting to 3.5% as fast as possible. So be prepared.

The major currencies are fairly scrunched together with the CHF and the EUR pretty much in a dead heat for the strongest. The EURUSD is one of the biggest gainer (up 0.43%) as it extends above its falling 100 hour MA ahead of the key data. The 100 hour MA is at 1.00389 and will be a key barometer. Although the price is above, the risk is still high ahead of the data. The price of the EURUSD has not traded above its 200 hour MA since June 28. That level comes in at 1.01213 and will be another key barometer today. The USDJPY and GBPUSD are little changed. The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has backed off with oil prices marginally higher at $97.13 after trading as low as $90.54 yesterday as volatile trading persists. Pres Biden meets with Saudi Arabia and will discuss more oil being pumped to ease the pressure on the market (among other things).

Overnight, China GDP contracted more than expected at -0.4%, but monthly retail sales bounced in the post lockdown rebound.

US stocks are set to open higher as per the futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term. Citicorp earnings did beat on the top and bottom line and are trading marginally higher in pre-market trading.

Italy political situation remains in near crisis levels. PM Draghi submitted his resignation but Italy's president Mattarella rejected the resignation. Draghi lost support of the 5-Star Movement in his coalition in the vote of confidence yesterday and had vowed to resign if that occurred.

A snap shot of other markets ahead of the key retail sales is showing:

spot gold is trading down $4.72 or -0.28% at $1705.28. The price dipped below the $1700 level yesterday but rebounded into the close

spot silver is trading near unchanged at $18.43

WTI crude oil is trading up $1.38 at $97.18

The price bitcoin is back above the $20,000 level at $20,771.24

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading higher after a mixed close yesterday saw the Dow and S&P move lower for the 5th consecutive day. The NASDAQ index eked out a small gain. The futures are currently implying:

Dow industrial average is higher by after yesterdays -142.62 point

S&P index is higher by after yesterdays -11.4 point decline

NASDAQ index is higher by after yesterdays small 3.6 point gain

In the European equity markets,

German DAX, +176 points or 1.41% at 12695.95

France's CAC up 90.88 points or 0.34% 5935.28

UK's FTSE 100 +62 points or 0.88% 7101.90

Spain's Ibex +84.6 points or 1.08% at 7889.61

Italian FTSE MIB is trading up 1.08% at 20780

The US debt market, yields are lower ahead of the retail sales:

2 year 3.11%, -2 point basis points

5 year 3.039%, -3.0 basis point

10 year 2.937%, -2 point basis points

30 year 3.086%, -2.3 basis points

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are also trading lower. Italian yields back down to 3.35% after spiking to an intraday high of 3.549% yesterday as political uncertainty gripped the country and led to investors bailing out:

European 10 year yields are lower