The strongest to the weakest of the major indices

A day after there were reports of a Russian missile landing in Poland and killing two, the new report is that it was actually a stray Ukrainian missile aimed at Russian missiles that missed. As a result, the EUR breathed a sigh of relief (it still is not great that a war is being staged on the borders), and the EUR is the strongest of the major currencies to start the North American session. The JPY is the weakest as it falls most vs the EUR, CHF and GBP. The USD is lower as well.

In the UK inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term continued to race higher as the cost of energy - despite ceilings put in place - pushed the CPI to 11.1% YoY above the 10.7% estimate. The BOE expects a recession for up to 2 year if the rate trajectory continues and it seems it will need to continue. The GBP GBP The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. Read this Term is mostly higher (down vs the EUR, and unchanged vs the CHF, but higher vs the rest of the majors).

The US retail sales will be released in the US with the expectations that the retail sales will outpace the price gains this month with a gain of 1.0%. The core retail sales are also expected to outpace CPI inflation with a 0.5% rise. That would keep the Fed on the path to MORE restrictive policy, which is what Fed officials have mapped out. The Fed Chair has said that the terminal rate will be higher than the Dot plot outlined at the September meeting. The next Fed meeting will be on December 13-14 - less than one month away now - with a slowing of hike to 50 basis points (from 75 basis points over the last 4 meetings). The caveat is there is one more jobs report (December 2) and one more CPI (December 13 the day before the rate announcement) a possible deal breaker.

Former Pres. Trump, announced he would enter the race for the 2024 nomination for President. How will that all play out has the GOP facing a "come to Jesus" moment. Will the GOP rally behind the former President or will a rival contender come in with a different view that forces the former President to step aside. How different can that candidate be that would avoid a split in the party? Lets see....November 2024 is a few weeks short of 2 years away on November 5, 2024. Buckle up. It'll be a long ride.

US stocks are near unchanged today. Yields are lower.

A snapshot of the other markets are showing:

spot gold is near unchanged at $1779.10.

Spot silver is up $0.24 or 1.12% at $21.79

crude oil is trading at $86.41 after settling the day yesterday at $86.92

Bitcoin is trading at $16,558. That's down around $320 on the day

in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are marginally lower after gains yesterday:

Dow industrial average is down -31 points after yesterdays at 56.22 point rise

S&P index is down 4 points after yesterdays 34.48 point rise

NASDAQ index is down 18 points after yesterdays 162.19 point rise

in the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower:

German DAX -1.09%

France's CAC -0.69%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.23%

Spain's Ibex -1.27%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.54%

The US debt market, yields are trading lower:

US yields are lower

In the European debt the market the benchmark 10 year yields are lower:

European benchmark 10 year yields