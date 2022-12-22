The EURUSD has stretched to the low from Monday/Tuesday and in the process traded the high to low range for the week. The high price earlier today took out the high from Monday at 1.06573 in the-Tuesday at 1.06579. The high price today ticked up to 1.06588 just above those levels before rotating back to the downside.
The low price of just reached 1.05763 which is just short of the Monday low of 1.05753 but just below the Tuesday low of 1.05783.
Traders are still looking for the break and run outside of the red box that has confined the ups and downs of trading this week. Earlier today, the fall back below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages tilted the bias more to the downside.
Looking at the stock market , the major indices are off their lows but still down sharply:
- Dow Industrial Average -741 points or -2.22% at 32634
- S&P index is down 106 points or -2.73% at 3772.34
- NASDAQ index is down -367 points or -3.43% at 10341
Looking at the debt market:
- 2 year 4.248%, +3.3 basis points
- 10 year 3.667%, -1.7 basis points
- 30 year 3.728%, -1.6 basis points