USDCAD corrects 38.2% of the move up from last week's low

The USDCAD moved lower into the NY open, but the price rebounded higher after the higher CPI data.

However, the high price of the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term stalled near earlier swing highs from yesterday and a late day swing high as well near 1.3038. Of note is those highs bookended a move up to 1.30515. That break to the high yesterday failed, and as often happens, the market reestablished resistance at a lower level (i.e. the 1.3038 level).

Today's run higher kept the lower level as the ceiling. The high price today reached 1.30387 and stalled. The price has since moved lower on the USDs rotation back to the downside.

The fall lower in the USDCAD has now seen the price move down toward the rising 100 hour MA at 1.29377, and below that the 38.2% of the move up from last week's low. That retracement level for the USDCAD comes in at 1.29221. The low price off the fall stalled right near that 1.2922 (low reached 1.29202). The price has bounced modestly.

What now?

The lower highs against 1.3038 formed a ceiling for the pair and gives sellers some hope that a corrective move to the downside has started (i.e, the high is in place at least for now).

However, the holding of the 38.2% at 1.2922, and the price action above and below the 100 hour MA has traders thinking that those levels still need to be broken if the sellers are to take more control.

Dip buyers currently are likely using the levels as a low risk buying opportunity (at least in the short term) with hopes for a move back above 1.2950 area as a comfort move in the short term. I would expect, however, that those dip buyers would exit with a move below 1.2920-22 area now.

On a break lower, the 200 hour MA at 1.2882 (it is also the 50% midpoint of the same move higher) would be another downside target to get to and through if the sellers are to take back more control.