The major US stock indices are moving to new lows led by the Dow Industrial Average average on the NASDAQ index which are both down by about -0.82%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average -320.44 points or -0.83% at 38065.66

S&P index -38.79 points or -0.70% at 5080.37

NASDAQ index -130.12 points or -0.81% at 15852.97.

The NASDAQ index is moving back down toward its falling 100-hour moving average at 15829. The high price reached yesterday fell short of its 200-hour moving out at 16077.85. With the price trading between the two hourly moving averages, it will take a break outside the MAs to either increase the bearish bias (below 100 hour MA), or increase the bullish bias (above the 200 hour MA).

NASDAQ index is treating between 100/200 hour MAs

The small-cap Russell 2000 is actually fairing the worst as rates move higher. It is currently down -25.51 points or -1.27% at 1990.50.

In the US debt market, yields are higher but off the highest levels:

2-year yield 5.01%, +3.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.63%, +5.1 basis points

10 year yield 4.661%, +4.9 basis points

30-year yield 4.771%, +3.3 basis points

Higher-than-expected ECI data for Q1 have helped to hurt stocks and bonds.