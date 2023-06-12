The NASDAQ index is on a 7 week winning streak. The S&P index is up four consecutive weeks. Each of those indices is trading higher at the U.S. open. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is up 78.11 points or 0.23% 33958.10
- S&P index up 11.14 points or 0.26% at 4310.00
- NASDAQ index of 59.13 points or 0.44% 13316.95
The NASDAQ index is trading above the 50% midpoint of the move down from the all-time high price. That level comes in at 13172.02 and will be a barometer for bullish and bearish this week (at least in the short term). Stay above is more positive. The August 2022 high is near that midpoint level at 13181.09 increasing the areas of importance this week.
In the US debt market, yields are trading lower:
- 2 year yield 4.583% -2.1 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.904% -1.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.736% -0.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.876% -1.0 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading sharply lower at $-2.14 or -3.04% at $68.02. The low price reached $67.67
- Gold is trading down $3.68 or -0.19% in $1957.20
- Silver is trading down $0.26 or -1.05% at $24.01
- Bitcoin is trading below the $26,000 level at $25,866. It closed at $26,484 on Friday.
Some individual stocks:
- Tesla is up for the 12 consecutive day. It currently is up $4.50 or 1.80% at $249
- Nvidia is up $3.86 or 1.0%
- Adobe is up $6.22 or 1.39% ahead of earnings on Thursday
- Microsoft is up $1.34 or 0.42%
- Apple is up $0.77 or 0.43%
- Meta is up $1.29 or 0.49%
- Broadcom is up 1.53%
- Micron is up 1.30%
- Marvel Technologies is up 1.24%
- Oracle is up 4.36% ahead of its earnings this week