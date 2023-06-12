The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is on a 7 week winning streak. The S&P index is up four consecutive weeks. Each of those indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term is trading higher at the U.S. open. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is up 78.11 points or 0.23% 33958.10

S&P index up 11.14 points or 0.26% at 4310.00

NASDAQ index of 59.13 points or 0.44% 13316.95

The NASDAQ index is trading above the 50% midpoint of the move down from the all-time high price. That level comes in at 13172.02 and will be a barometer for bullish and bearish this week (at least in the short term). Stay above is more positive. The August 2022 high is near that midpoint level at 13181.09 increasing the areas of importance this week.

The NASDAQ index is above the 50% midpoint

In the US debt market, yields are trading lower:

2 year yield 4.583% -2.1 basis points

5 year yield 3.904% -1.4 basis points

10 year yield 3.736% -0.9 basis points

30 year yield 3.876% -1.0 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading sharply lower at $-2.14 or -3.04% at $68.02. The low price reached $67.67

Gold is trading down $3.68 or -0.19% in $1957.20

Silver is trading down $0.26 or -1.05% at $24.01

Bitcoin is trading below the $26,000 level at $25,866. It closed at $26,484 on Friday.

