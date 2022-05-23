USDCAD trades above lower trend line/50% retracement

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is lower on the day with the price opening at its high and trading down to its low in the North American session. The last 13 or so hours have seen the price trade up and down with a high near 1.2807 and a low at 1.27659.

On the downside, the pair stalled near a lower downward sloping trend line on the hourly chart, AND the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April 21 low. Those levels come in near 1.27668. It will take a move below that level to increase the bearish bias.

On the topside, the 100 hour MA is the key resistance today and going forward. That MA comes in at 1.28197. On Friday ,the pair moved above that MA line at 1.28309 on its way to a high of 1.28674 (on Wednesday and Thursday, the moving average stalled the rallies). However momentum could not be sustained. The price moved down into the close but closed just above that MA line.

Today, the price opened above the 100 hour moving average, but moved below in the 2nd trading hour. The momentum increased to the downside as buyers turned to sellers, until reaching the 1.27668 area where buyers started to lean against the aforementioned support target.

The current price is trading at 1.2782, above the 50% and trend line on the downside, but comfortably below the 100 hour moving average on the topside. Flip a coin but since the price is near the low and below the 100 hour moving average (after failing on Friday's break), the sellers have the small advantage short-term advantage.