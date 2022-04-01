USDCAD stays below its 200 hour moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is trading up and down today. However, the swings has seen the 200 hour MA hold resistance (still - the last three tests have found sellers against that moving average).

The low for the day is higher than the low from yesterday (which was higher than the low from Wednesday).

So there is a little something for both buyers and sellers as they decide on the next shove for the pair.

If the price moves further to the downside, a move below the low would have traders targeting the low from yesterday at 1.2364. That low was also near the swing low from last Friday (March 25). The low from the week came in at 1.24286.

That move to lows on Wednesday took the price below the January 2022 low at 1.24476 (see daily chart below). A move back below the 1.24476 level would be an interim level before the "new" low for the year reached on Wednesday. Be aware that because of the failure, traders may look to reestablish the old low at 1.24476 again.

A move above the 200 hour moving average would open the door for further upside corrective probing.

USDCAD traded to a new low for the year this week