IN this video, I take a close look at the USDCHF from a technical perspective. The price is moving above it's a 200 hour moving yard at 0.87996. It is also extending above it's 100 bar moving average on the four hour chart at 0.88035. Staying above those levels keeps the buyers in control.

In this video, I also take a quick updated look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD as each of those currency pairs move in the favor of the US dollar extending the trading range for the day in the process and moving toward key targets. What next for those pairs?