USDCHF stalled at 0.9000 yesterday but at 38.2% on topside

Yesterday, the USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, Read this Term reached its lowest level since June 2021, touching 0.9000(4) before bouncing back. However, selling pressure emerged near the March 13 swing low and the 38.2% retracement of this week's trading range, which is located at 0.9075. The pair's high yesterday was slightly above this level at 0.90756, while today's Asian session high reached 0.90744. Sellers continued to defend the retracement level, with the current price trading at 0.9053. The day's low reached 0.90358, which is close to the 50% midpoint of the two-day trading Day Trading Day trading is the buying and selling of a financial instrument, (such as currencies, commodities, shares), within a single trading day.This is done with the intention of making a short-term profit from the fluctuation of that particular instrument. Day trading is most popular in the foreign exchange market (forex), and to a lesser extent with stocks and shares. The reason why forex trading lends itself so well to day trading is due to its 24 hours a day, 5 days a week trading time.Additionally, Day trading is the buying and selling of a financial instrument, (such as currencies, commodities, shares), within a single trading day.This is done with the intention of making a short-term profit from the fluctuation of that particular instrument. Day trading is most popular in the foreign exchange market (forex), and to a lesser extent with stocks and shares. The reason why forex trading lends itself so well to day trading is due to its 24 hours a day, 5 days a week trading time.Additionally, Read this Term range.



Buyers who entered near the 0.9000 level yesterday were rewarded with a 75-pip rally but were unable to break above the 38.2% retracement level of this week's trading range, leaving them vulnerable.

Going forward, buyers seeking further upside would prefer to see the price break above the 38.2% retracement level and head towards the descending 100-hour moving average near 0.9100. For a medium-term bullish bias, the price would need to surpass both the 100-hour moving average and the 200-hour moving average at 0.91360 (green line in the chart).

On the downside, a move below today's low and the 50% midpoint of the two-day range would likely worry buyers and embolden sellers. The battle between buyers and sellers continues as they vie for control over the pair's direction in the short term.