USDJPY pausing around a swing area

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term formed a bottom on Wednesday and Thursday last week at 121.30 (3 lows near that level on the hourly chart above - red circles). The price moved above the 200 hour MA (green line) on Friday. Both on Monday and again yesterday, the price stalled near that 200 MA line, keeping the buyers in play (and control). All that support, increases that levels importance. It also gave the buyers the go-ahead to push higher.

The price moved away from that MA level, broke above a swing area between 123.026 and 123.188, and today has traded above and below a swing high on the hourly at 123.803. Another swing high (high from March 28) at 124.29 was NOT approached. The high reached 124.04 today.

The up and down above the 123.803 level today is saying the buyers and sellers are a bit unsure. Rates are higher due to more aggressive Fed tightening and QT potential as well (quantitative tightenings) which is dollar bullish.

However, the opposite of that is the upcoming recession breaks the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term's back, rates ultimately fall, and inflation falls (at the cost of a recession). Lower stocks can also lead to lower USDJPY.

That storyline could lead to a lower dollar.

So there is push me/pull me storyline and that might be keeping the USDJPY in check for now (and causing the pause).

So flip a coin and follow the levels for the next clue/shove.

Move away from the 123.803, and on the topside 124.293 is the next target.

On the downside, the swing area at 123.02 to 123.188 are targets followed by the rising 100/200 hour MAs.

Move below the MAs (especially the 200 hour MA) and buyers turn to stronger sellers (or should) with a bias shift and the breaking of that well tested MA line.