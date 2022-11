The Chair Powell speech/comments were laced with "slower pace", and "soft landing" which was comforting to the markets. So stocks moved higher and that gave dollar sellers the go-ahead to sell the green back, the lower USD, gave the bond traders the go-ahead to buy bonds and send yields lower, and all of that fed on itself.

Happy days are here again.. At least for now.

The video goes through the risk and bias defining levels going into the new trading day.