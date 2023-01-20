The price of WTI crude oil futures for February is settling up $0.98 or 1.22% at $81.31. The high price reached $81.91. Low price was at $79.91.
For the March contract it is settling at $81.64 up $1.03
For the trading week, the price is up 2.18%
The 100 day moving average for crude oil is currently at $82.46. The level will be a key target on the top side to get through if the buyers are to take more control.
The Baker Hughes rig count released earlier today showed:
- Total rigs down to four at 771.
- Oil rigs -10 at 613
- natural gas rigs up to six at 156