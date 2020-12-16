Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for the first time ever.

The old high taken out as well as the key natural resistance at $20,000

$20,323











Drilling to the hourly chart below, a closer target comes in at $20,511. That is a topside channel trendline off of that chart (see chart below). A move above that level would open the door for further upside momentum.



A catalyst, Walter Bloomberg tweeted that an investor manager had allocated 675 million into bitcoin. That rumor is being questioned.



The price of bitcoin has taken out the old high (looking at Coinbase exchange) at $19,915.14, and also the natural resistance at the $20,000 level. The high has so far reached$20,420 in volatile markets.