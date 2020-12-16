Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for the first time ever.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

The old high taken out as well as the key natural resistance at $20,000

The price of bitcoin has taken out the old high (looking at Coinbase exchange) at $19,915.14, and also the natural resistance at the $20,000 level. The high has so far reached $20,323 $20,420 in volatile markets. 

Looking at the daily chart, a topside channel trendline cuts across near $21,400.

Bitcoin cracks $20,000 for the 1st time
Drilling to the hourly chart below, a closer target comes in at $20,511. That is a topside channel trendline off of that chart (see chart below). A move above that level would open the door for further upside momentum.

Bitcoin on the hourly chart targets 20,005 and 11
A catalyst, Walter Bloomberg tweeted that an investor manager had allocated 675 million into bitcoin. That rumor is being questioned.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose