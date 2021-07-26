Bitcoin drops under $37,000 ... filling "the gap"?

BTC is on the move, the down draft was triggered by Amazon's news:

BTC/USD is losing a little more ground as I update, back under USD37K. Some technical analysts won't like my definition of gap, and its not text-book for sure ... but here is what I'm referring to:









Nevertheless I'll risk the ire of the t/a folks and persists to call such moves sort of gaps. Besides, the ire of t/a folks is nothing compared with the trading noobies who get upset when BTC falls. Already had a few of them calling the Amazon news 'FUD'. I have zero tolerance for FUDwits in the comments.