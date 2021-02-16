Bitcoin hits $50,000 as the euphoria continues

Bitcoin touches $50,000 for the first time









And finally, here we are. As more and more institutional offerings start to become more accepting of Bitcoin, it may be tough to call a top on this and to say where this rally might run out of steam.





The BofA February fund manager survey also revealed that long Bitcoin was the second-most crowded trade (after long tech stocks) among investors at this point in time.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

If anything, it highlights how much FOMO and risk-taking is at play in the market right now and nobody wants to be the one staying on the sidelines and missing all the fun.