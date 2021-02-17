Bitcoin looks for a more solid shove above $50,000

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Can Bitcoin finally hold a break above the key figure level?

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading to fresh record highs to start the session, with price running up to $50,900 on another break above $50,000. There has been two attempts since yesterday to keep above the figure level but they both retraced back lower subsequently.

Can buyers keep a break this time around? If so, that will be another major milestone crossed and there might be more confidence for a further sustained run higher.

