Bitcoin moves back toward unchanged on the day

Gives up most of earlier gains

The price of bitcoin reached a high of $40,400. That was just below its 200 day moving average at $40,750. The price has been finding sellers against that 200 day moving average since breaking below last week. 

It is currently trading around $38,940 that's up about $175 or 0.46%. Although still up by 0.46%, we all know the volatility in the digital currency. The low price today reached $37,191.99.

As long as the price can remain below the 200 day moving average, the sellers remain more control. A break above likely see stops triggered and more upside probing once again.
