Bitcoin moves closer to the highs from last week at $19,500

Drilling to the hourly chart, last week, the price move below the 200 hour moving average (green line). In tumbled to the 16,200 level. Subsequent rise from the Thursday low as seen the price call back above the 200 hour moving average. The price is getting closer and closer to the high from last week at $19,500. The 200 hour moving average and $18,088.82 is a risk level. Closer risk levels might be at $18,980 (the high price from November 21 and near $18,632, which was a low price from November 25 and near earlier high levels today.





Bitcoin is trading sharply higher today on the Coinbase exchange and has nearly rates the sharp declines from last week's high. The high price last week reached $19,500 for falling - $3300 to $16,200 the very next day. Over the weekend, the price clawed back some of the declines. Currently, the price is up $1007 to $19,283. The high price traded to $19,350 so far today.